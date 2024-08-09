Israeli air force strikes 60 targets across Gaza Strip over past day — IDF

TEL AVIV, August 9. /TASS/. Israel’s air force has delivered strikes on some 60 targets of radicals throughout the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the press office of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Friday.

The IDF’s press service reported that among the targets were "military strongholds operated by terrorists" as well as "terrorist facilities" and armament depots.

Moreover, the Israeli ground forces continued with their operations in the area of the town of Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip and over the past day, "during battles, air strikes, as well as tank and mortar fire" in the area, they "destroyed dozens of terrorists," the press office added.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military launched an operation near the town of Khan Younis in the southern part of the Palestinian enclave. "The 98th Division is currently operating against terrorist targets in the area," the press service added.