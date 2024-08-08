MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia needs to learn lessons from the Ukrainian army's actions on the border with the Kursk Region and resolutely crush the enemy, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

"We need to learn a serious lesson from what happened and do what Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov pledged to the supreme commander-in-chief to do, that is, resolutely defeat and crush the enemy," he said.

Medvedev stressed that "the reasons and goals of the terrorist operation of Ukrainian Nazis in the Kursk Region have been thoroughly and objectively analyzed." In his opinion, Kiev was particularly guided by a desire to demonstrate the best sides of its dwindling forces to its masters in order to get more money and weapons, as well as to make Russia redeploy some of its forces from the line of engagement to Kursk and Belgorod, "temporarily making making a failure look like a success in the information field."

On August 6, the borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. Shelling and drone strikes killed five civilians and injured 31 people, including six children. Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian troops would complete their operation in the Kursk Region by defeating Ukrainian forces and regaining control of the border.