Hamas confirms death of field commander in Lebanon

CAIRO, August 10. /TASS/. Hamas confirmed one of its field commanders was killed by an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon.

"Samer al-Hajj heroically died today, on August 9, 2024, in a strike by enemy drones in the southern Lebanon city of Sidon," the group said on Telegram.

On Friday, the Lebanese news website Naharnet reported that an Israeli drone struck a car in Sidon. The strike killed Samer al-Hajj, who was inside the car, and wounded another Hamas member. According to the report, al-Hajj headed Hamas’ security forces in the Ein al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon.

The Israel Defense Forces also said al-Hajj was killed. According to the IDF, the man was responsible for projectile launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory and "recruiting and training terrorists to attack the State of Israel.".