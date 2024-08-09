Canada imposes sanctions on Belarusian president’s son

OTTAWA, August 10. /TASS/. Canada imposed sanctions on 10 people in Belarus, including Nikolay Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

According to the Canadian Foreign Ministry, the restrictions mark the fourth anniversary of Belarusian presidential election, which Canada views as "fraudulent."

"Canada is imposing sanctions against ten individuals and six entities," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition to the president’s 19-year-old sone, Canada sanctioned several Belarusian judges and such people as Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Fedin and Oleg Mishchenko, the first deputy chairman of the government’s Defense Industry Committee.

The restrictions prohibit Canadians from conducting any business with sanctioned individuals. The measures also ban sanctioned people from entering Canada.

The sanctioned entities include Design Bureau Display, Minsk Research Institute of Instrument Engineering, Research Institute of Electronic Computers, Planar, Gomselmash, and Minsk Electrotechnical Plant named after V.I. Kozlov.

Belarus held its latest presidential election in August of 2020. According to the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko won the vote, with 80.1% of the ballots cast in his favor. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came in second with 10.12% of the vote. She did not recognize the outcome of the election and left the country. The announcement of the results of the vote was immediately followed by mass protests across Belarus, which were suppressed.