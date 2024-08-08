Mexican president says authorities cannot arrest Putin in case of his visit

MEXICO, August 8. /TASS/. The Mexican authorities will not be able to arrest Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin in accordance with the International Criminal Court’s warrant in case of his visit in October for the inauguration of the next president, Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s incumbent President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told the daily news conference.

"We can't do that, it's none of our business," he said when asked by the media whether the Mexican authorities would act in accordance with an ICC warrant, if the Russian leader visited the country.

Lopez Obrador confirmed that the authorities had sent invitations to Sheinbaum's inauguration to the heads of all countries with which Mexico has diplomatic relations.

"Everyone is invited. The governments are free to decide whether to attend or not. This agrees with Mexico's diplomatic practice," the Mexican leader said.

"About a year ago, we invited the countries that we always invite to participate in the parade [in honor of Mexico's Independence Day]. Military officials from Russia came. Some arranged a big scandal against us, even though military officials from Russia and other countries were present," Lopez Obrador recalled.

"We are against war, we are for peace. As for war, we suggested Russia and Ukraine reach an agreement. At a certain moment I suggested that they invite India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pope Francis and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish contacts and seek an agreement to stop the war," Lopez Obrador explained Mexico's stance.