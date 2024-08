KURSK, August 8. /TASS/. About 3,000 residents of border settlements of Russia’s Kursk Regionn have been evacuated due to Ukrainian attacks, Andrey Belostotsky, the region's acting deputy governor, said.

"All the population that needed to be evacuated has been evacuated. That is about 3,000 people. A total of 1,500 people are now placed in temporary shelters," he said during a Channel One TV broadcast.

A total of 21 temporary shelters have been set up to receive residents of the border region.