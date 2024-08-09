Rosatom temporarily reduces staff at Kursk-2 nuke plant construction site

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation has decided to temporarily reduce staff at the construction site of the Kursk-2 Nuclear Power Plant's energy units but work continues on schedule, Rosatom’s Engineering Division said in a statement.

"It has been decided to temporarily reduce staff at the construction site of energy units at the Kursk-2 Nuclear Power Plant as a federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. Specialists remaining at the construction site continue working according to schedule. All systems crucial for the construction of energy units are operating normally," the statement reads.

A federal state of emergency was declared in the Kursk Region on August 9 amid an attack by the Ukrainian army. This makes it possible for the regional authorities to request assistance from across the country and receive federal funds to provide payments to local residents.

A spokesperson for Russia's nuclear power plant operator Rosenergoatom told TASS that the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant continued to operate normally, with both of its energy units generating a total of 2,000 MW.