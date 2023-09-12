Russia developing weapons based on new physical principles — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Arms using new physical principles will ensure security in the near historic perspective and Russian authorities realize this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the moderators of key sessions at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"If one looks into the security sphere, new physical principles weapons will ensure the security of any country in the near historic perspective. We understand this very well and are working on it," Putin said.

Developing weapons based on new physical principles involves the use of novel technologies and principles of action. Such weapons include laser, ultrasonic, radio-frequency arms and others.