Musk says ready to interview Harris

NEW YORK, August 7. /TASS/. US billionaire and celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk said that he is ready to interview not only Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, but also his Democrat rival, Kamala Harris.

"I’m open to it," he wrote on his X page, commenting on a suggestion voiced by a network user that chances that Harris would agree to be interviewed are slim to none.

Trump announced earlier that he will "be doing a major interview with Elon Musk" on August 12. So far, there are no details about the would-be interview.