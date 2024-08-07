{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Musk says ready to interview Harris

He commented a suggestion voiced by a network user

NEW YORK, August 7. /TASS/. US billionaire and celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk said that he is ready to interview not only Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, but also his Democrat rival, Kamala Harris.

"I’m open to it," he wrote on his X page, commenting on a suggestion voiced by a network user that chances that Harris would agree to be interviewed are slim to none.

Trump announced earlier that he will "be doing a major interview with Elon Musk" on August 12. So far, there are no details about the would-be interview.

United StatesElon Musk
Military operation in Ukraine
US plans to contact Ukraine’s military to learn about objectives of attack on Kursk Region
According to the White House spokesperson, the US administration was unaware of Kiev’s plans
SCO urges development of cooperation on energy security — declaration
The document notes that interested member states that have opted for the use of peaceful nuclear energy will develop cooperation on voluntary and mutually agreed terms in the field of research, innovation, development and implementation of civil nuclear technologies in accordance with national legislation
Iranian president tells Macron that US, West supported Haniyeh’s killing
According to Masoud Pezeshkian, the key principles of Ian’s foreign policy are the rejection of wars and efforts toward peace in the whole world
Top Iranian commander welcomes Hamas’ pick for political leader
Abdolrahim Mousavi also warned that Israel will receive a "definite and decisive response" for its crimes, including the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran
Analyst cited by FT struggles to see ‘strategic rationale’ for attack on Russian region
A retired Australian army major general Mick Ryan suggested Ukraine could be using the attack to divert attention from the progress of Russian troops in Donbass
Trump shooter held suspicious device at his home — FBI
According to earlier reports, an explosive device had been found in the shooter’s car
Sweden having tough time recruiting soldiers for NATO needs — defense minister
Pal Jonson said Sweden is supposed to recruit about 250 soldiers and other personnel for the NATO command but this is a "very difficult task" for the country, which recently joined NATO
Kaspersky Lab to create datacenter in Southern China — newspaper
The Russian company will also focus on solving cybersecurity problems faced by the Chinese business when expanding overseas, Adrian Xia said
Top Russian MP warns of tragic consequences globally amid US-EU coordination in Ukraine
Vyacheslav Volodin recounted that the United States remains the only country that has used nuclear weapons
Russian mission to UNESCO expects organization to react to Ukrainian shelling of church
According to the mission, the church has a status of a site of Russian cultural heritage
US Secret Service fears another assassination attempt on Trump — senator
According to Josh Hawley, the root cause of the problem is that the service’s leadership "is not taking action to clear out the rot"
Inflation in Russia was zero over week — statistics
The price drop at the same time was 3.3% for beet, 3,2% for carrots, 2% for tomatoes, 1.8% for cucumbers, 1.6% for potatoes, 1.1% for bananas, 1% for chicken eggs, 0.7% for onions, 0.4% for sausages, 0.3% for pasta, and 0.2% for millet
Ukrainian defense 'showing cracks' due to Russian forces’ successes — newspaper
The paper also quoted analysts and military officials as saying that "Russian forces have made swift and significant territorial gains" in the special military operation zone
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day
A pair of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets and three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area
Fish catch in Russia above 3 mln tons in 2024 — federal agency
The fish catch totaled 2.3 mln metric tons in the Far Eastern basin, 323,200 metric tons in the Northern basin, 52,600 metric tons in the Western basin, 19,600 metric tons in the Azov-Black Sea basin, and 47,600 metric tons in the Volga-Caspian basin
Japan begins discharging eighth batch of treated water from Fukushima NPP
Tokyo Electric Power has conducted seven of such operations since August 2023, with the volume of treated water discharged reaching roughly 45,000 metric tons
Car traffic through Crimean Bridge restored
This was reported in the official Telegram channel about the situation on the bridge
Russia, Indonesia to hold first joint naval drills in November — admiral
According to the report, each navy is expected to send three warships
Over 10,000 Palestinians apprehended by Israel in West Bank since October 2023
Twenty-six people have been persecuted in the past day alone
Harris earns Democrats record 4-point lead over Trump — survey
The poll was conducted among more than 11,000 voters registered across the country between August 2 and 4
Press review: Iran prepares to settle score with Israel and Bangladeshi PM steps down
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 6th
Russia in 2021 will reach 2019 level in terms of trade — Customs Service
This year, the trade turnover in six months amounted to $340 bln
Putin holds meeting with law enforcement officers on situation in Kursk Region
The Russian president announced such a meeting earlier at a summit with members of the government, which he held earlier at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow
Russian forces encircle Ukrainian troops in DPR’s New York — security forces
According to the report, the Ukrainian military are in a critical position on this section of the line of engagement
Russian diplomat decries Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region as terrorism
Meanwhile, the number of those injured in a massive Ukrainian attack has risen to 28
Over 31 people hurt in Ukraine’s shelling attacks on Kursk Region — health ministry
Nineteen people, including four children, were taken for treatment to hospitals
Emergency situation regime imposed in Kursk Region amid Ukraine’s attacks
According to Alexey Smirnov, he will personally coordinate the crisis management center until the situation calms down
Russia’s budget deficit reaches $15.75 bln in January-July
The Finance Ministry noted that the federal budget is executed in accordance with the parameters of the primary structural deficit defined in the budget law
Nazis hoped to launch nuclear strike against Soviet Union in summer 1945 — FSB archive
According to Gruppenfuehrer Werner Waechter, he learned about Germany’s plans to use the atomic bomb during a private conversation he had in 1943 with a man he identified only as Dominik
Central African Republic seeks to host Russian base — official
Fidel Ngouandika said that the existing infrastructure in Berengo permits the deployment of up to 10,000 servicemen
Oil and gas revenues of Russia’s budget rise by 61.6% to $81.22 bln January-July
Meanwhile, non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget for January-July increased by 25.5% year-on-year
Truck carrying 42 Ukrainian draft dodgers stopped in Odessa Region — report
The news organization posted a photo on Telegram that shows the back of a truck with several dozen men in it
Extreme measures unable to ensure Israel's security — Chinese expert
Zhu Yongbiao believes that the Israeli side will be unable to eliminate the problem by means of a simple war or a large-scale military operation
Israel ready for both defense and offense, says Netanyahu
"We are continuing forward to victory. I know that the citizens of Israel are concerned, and I ask one thing of you: be patient and level-headed," the prime minister noted
VGTRK war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny wounded in Ukrainian drone attack
According to the Rossiya-24 television channel, journalist sent his latest running commentary about the situation in the Kursk Region several hours before incident
Russian K-52 helicopters hit Ukrainian troop, combat vehicles on border with Kursk Region
According to the ministry, after firing rockets the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver, shot decoy flares and returned to the home airdrome
Over 90 people with Russian flags detained in Nigeria during protest rallies
Simultaneously, the state secret police said that several tailors had been detained for making Russian flags
Over 34,000 houses, infrastructure facilities damaged in LPR since 2014
According to the ministry, more than 10,000 infrastructure facilities were restored with the participation of humanitarian missions in the period from 2014 to 2022, when the republic was not part of Russia, and 4,500 such facilities - after the republic joined Russia
Turkish government refutes rumors of accepting 1 mln Gaza refugees in exchange for $2 bln
It is reported that, Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not discuss this, and the Israeli prime minister did not make such a statement
IN BRIEF: What we know about massive Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region
The number of civilian casualties has increased to five, while as many as 28 people have been injured
Ikea renews its trademark registration in Russia
In March 2022, the Swedish furniture group announced the suspension of its activities in Russia and Belarus
Russia's top senator announces progress on BRICS digital payment system
Amid endless sanctions and Russia’s disconnection from SWIFT, the Bank of Russia has developed its own payment system, which many countries have already joined, Valentina Matviyenko noted
Putin invited to inauguration of Mexico’s new president
The Russian president will make a decision whether he will participate in the ceremony himself or designate another high-ranking official
Bag with cash stolen from Indonesian badminton team at Paris Olympics
The bag, belonging to the team’s manager Armand Darmadji, contained 53,000 euros, a credit card and a passport
Ukraine serves as West’s puppet terrorist in Africa — expert
According to Rangarirai Shoko, "Kiev's involvement in the conflict in Mali on the side of anti-government rebels is primarily motivated by a desire to ingratiate itself with the West, which has been shown the door in the country, to keep Western money and arms flowing into Ukraine"
Gasoline shipments to domestic market 5% above last-year level — Russian Energy Ministry
According to data of the Russian statistical agency Rosstat, gasoline prices at retail sites are growing above inflation in the country for the second week in a row
Russian-US national Karelina pleads guilty on treason charges, lawyer says
Defendants expect the Sverdlovsk Regional Court to pronounce a verdict on Ksenia Karelina at a next hearing on August 8
At least 29 members of Bangladeshi former ruling political party perish overnight
According to the Dhaka Tribune, at least 10 people were killed in attacks and violence in Satkhira
Strikes on Israel to come from Iran, Yemen, Lebanon — Hezbollah leader
The Shiite militia was not the initiator of expanding the conflict, Hassan Nasrallah recalled
US expects two waves of attacks on Israel — Axios
"One U.S. official said intelligence indicates the response by Iran and Hezbollah is still a "work in progress" and both are undecided about what exactly they want to do," the portal wrote
Russia to continue as IAEA Board of Governors member next year — diplomat
"It was a unanimous decision with Ukraine predictably distancing itself from the consensus on the designation of Russia," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Baltic Fleet’s training ship pays business visit to Venezuelan port
A military band welcomed the Russian training ship with marches and Venezuelan musical pieces
Press review: Checking motives behind Zelensky's peace rhetoric and Harris has her VP
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 7th
Fuel tanks catch fire following overnight drone attack on Russia’s southern Rostov Region
Emergency responders are working to extinguish the fire
Hungarian Foreign Minister slams EU as 'lie factory'
Peter Szijjarto also accused the head of the EPP of "Hungaryophobia" and wrote that he is waiting to see what the EU leadership, the Baltic countries or Manfred Weber will come up with "for the fourth time after they failed with the third lie"
Gas prices in Europe above $435 per 1,000 cubic meters amid Ukrainian transit concerns
Investors are concerned of the situation with gas transit via Ukraine amid reports on a large-scale attack of the Ukrainian Army against Russia’s Kursk Region
Over 350 rounds fired by Ukrainian troops at Belgorod Region throughout past day
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, fifty-seven rounds were fired at six villages in the Graivoron district and six drone attacks were staged
Ukraine’s window of opportunity for peace closing — Russian Security Council chief
In mid-June, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward a new peace proposal on settling the conflict in Ukraine
Ukraine's next move may be to target ZNPP area as it positions itself for potential talks
"They are seeking to do something to divert attention from the fact that they are losing a settlement nearly every day," Vladimir Rogov said
Tatneft to discuss H1 2024 dividend recommendation on August 13
According to the dividend policy, Tatneft allocates for dividends at least 50% of its net profit under Russian Accounting Standards or International Financial Reporting Standards, depending on whatever is higher
Tehran’s two major airports cancel international flights — Mehr
Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport suspended their operations until 10:30 a.m. local time
Ukraine lacks capability to seize Kursk Nuclear Plant — officer
"Even those people who have ventured this so-called counteroffensive, even they understand perfectly well that they have no chance to achieve anything substantial," Apty Alaudinov noted
Ukraine’s 'terrorist nature' on full display in Mali, where it supports rebels — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime is becoming more and more apparent to the whole world
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Russia’s National Guard enhances security measures at Kursk NPP
The National Guard, the Defense Ministry, and the Border Service have deployed additional forces to fight against Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the borderline Kursk and Belgorod Regions
Russian airlines boost passenger transportation by 6.4% in 7M 2024 — minister
Air carriers will transport 73.7 mln passengers during the high season, with the increase by 7%, Roman Starovoyt noted
Kamala Harris touts her official democratic nomination in US election
She made the announcement together with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
Iran could order tit-for-tat retribution to Israel after Hamas leader killing — report
"Another worry is that Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon will join in the attack," the newspaper reported
Kiev could have saved 115,000 Ukrainian lives had it accepted Putin's June peace proposal
It is reported that Ukraine has lost more than 3,000 armored vehicles and more than 3,000 military automobiles since June 14
What we know about Russian operation against Ukrainian formations in Kursk Region
The operation to destroy enemy formations is ongoing, and Ukrainian attempts to advance into Russia have been thwarted
Ukraine moves SS Bears, other units to Kharkov for provocations — politician
Vladimir Rogov believes that the Ukrainian military may be preparing active actions on the border of the Belgorod Region
Trump says Kamala Harris has low IQ
US ex-President said it at the conference in Nashville
Russia’s Rostec says Ukraine’s F-16s will ultimately be destroyed
On August 4, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine had taken the first delivery of F-16 fighter jets from Western allies
FBI agents search former US intelligence officer Ritter’s house — TV
According to the television channel, the search was conducted as part of a federal investigation
Russian chess player may be banned for life after trying to poison opponent
The RCF executive added that the federation is deeply disappointed by the incident involving chess player Umaiganat Osmanova
Russia deprived of unique product due to transfer of OCSiAl assets abroad — Rusnano
The OCSiAl company was established by scientists from Novosibirsk and has gradually grown into the world's largest manufacturer of single-walled carbon nanotubes since the mid-2010s
Bank of Russia lifts dollar rate to 85.95 rubles for August 8
The official yuan rate is fixed at 11.8074 rubles, up two kopecks
Putin calls dissolution of USSR tragedy and ‘collapse of historical Russia’
"[There was] a tragedy as for the vast majority of the country’s citizens," he said
Russian warplanes eliminate Ukrainian stronghold in Battlegroup East responsibility zone
As a result of this flight mission, the adversary’s special hardware and troops were eliminated
US secretly considered Ukraine’s NATO membership in 1994 — archives
The document from October 1994 noted that the possibility of Ukraine or Baltic countries’ membership in NATO must be maintained, without letting them end up in the gray area or Russia’s zone of influence
Russian troops liberate Timofeyevka community in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Turkey joins lawsuit against Israel with International Court of Justice
Plans to lodge an appeal with the IJC on August 7 were announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
US, allies tell Israel, Iran escalation unacceptable — Blinken
US Secretary of State stressed that the US is always ready to ensure Israel’s security
Trump says debates with Harris to take place soon
US to ask Ukraine for information about attack on Russia’s Kursk Region — White House
Nothing has changed about our policy with respect to enabling or encouraging strikes or attack inside Russia, US National Security Council spokesman said
Houthis attack two US destroyers, one commercial vessel in Red Sea
The Houthis also attacked the Conship Ono container ship in the Red Sea with the use of ballistic missiles and drones
Russian stock indices in the green on Wednesday — market data
Global markets also continued recovering, except Chinese stock exchanges, where trading sessions added neutrally
Russian troops wipe out oil refinery supplying fuel to Ukrainian military
Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and inflicted more than 530 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Palestinian fighters open fire on Israeli troops in Nablus — TV
According to Al Mayadeen, troops were ambushed during a raid in the old city area
Russian MFA sees Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region as 'semblance of activity' amid failures
It is reported that a drone strike on an ambulance killed a paramedic and the driver
US plans to contact Ukraine’s military to learn about objectives of attack on Kursk Region
According to the White House spokesperson, the US administration was unaware of Kiev’s plans
Over 200 prisoners escape from high security prison in Bangladesh; six of them shot dead
The reported massive jailbreak took place amid the violent anti-government protests in the country
Russian GDP to gear down in Q3 2024
Consumer prices will grow by 6.5-7% in 20204, the regulator noted
