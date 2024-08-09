Situation in Kursk Region remains complicated — acting governor

KURSK, August 9. /TASS/. The situation in the Kursk Region remains complicated, a system of assistance to forced resettlers has been organized, the acting governor, Alexey Smirnov, has said on his Telegram channel.

"The situation in the Kursk Region remains difficult. In cooperation with the social services and non-governmental organizations a system of assistance to internally displaced persons has been organized," he wrote.

A humanitarian aid warehouse has been deployed in Kursk, where relief supplies from other regions of Russia are pouring in. Reserves of electric power generators, bottled water and medicines have been created.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A missile alert was repeatedly declared in region. As a result of artillery bombardments and UAV attacks at least five residents of the Kursk Region were killed. According to the latest reports, more than 60 people, including nine children, were injured. Local residents are being evacuated to other Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow Region.

The Defense Ministry has said that the battle group North together with the Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented the Ukrainian forces’ attempts to break through in the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of the Kursk Region.