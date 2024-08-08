German lawmaker doesn’t mind Ukraine using German tanks inside Russia

BERLIN, August 8. /TASS/. German legislature’s Defense Committee Chairman Marcus Faber said he doesn’t mind Ukraine allegedly using German tanks inside Russia.

"After transfer to Ukraine, they are Ukrainian weapons, which applies to any equipment, including Leopard 2," the lawmaker told the Funke media group.

Faber said that allegedly both Russia and Ukraine are "a war zone."

"The use of weapons is in line with provisions of international law," he said.

The Bild newspaper reported that Ukrainian forces used at least three German Marder fighting vehicles in the Kursk Region.

Ukrainian forces started a massive attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been often issued in the region since then. At least five residents were killed in shelling and drone attacks, and another 30 wounded, including nine children. Hospitals have admitted 34 of the injured people, including five children. Some locals are being evacuated to other Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow Region.

According to the Defense Ministry, the battlegroup North, acting in collaboration with the Russian Federal Security Service, prevented the advance and attempted breakthroughs of Ukrainian formations in the Sudzha and Korenevsky districts of the Kursk Region over the past day. Kiev lost 660 servicemen and 82 armored vehicles since the start of attacks on the Kursk Region.