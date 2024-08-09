Plane with 62 people on board crashes in Brazil — media

HAVANA, August 9. /TASS/. A plane with 58 passengers and four crew members on board has crashed in Brazil’s southeastern state of Sao Paulo, the G1 news website reports.

The ATR 72 aircraft, designed to carry some 68 passengers, was operating a domestic flight from Cascavel to Guarulhos.

The media outlet did not provide any information on casualties.

According to G1, the first reports of the crash came at about 1:28 p.m. local time (5:28 p.m. GMT). Firefighters, military police and civil defense services are working at the crash site. Hospitals in the municipalities of Vinhedo and Valinhos are preparing to admit the injured.