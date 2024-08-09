What we know about operation to destroy Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has lost more than 280 troops and 27 armored vehicles, including four tanks in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Friday.

Overall, the Ukrainian army has lost as many as 945 troops and 102 armored vehicles, including 12 tanks and 17 armored personnel carriers since Kiev launched a massive attack on the Kursk Region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry’s data.

TASS has gathered key facts about the situation in the Kursk Region.

Situation in the region

- The operation to destroy Ukrainian armed formations in the borderline Kursk Region continues, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to carry out raids deep into the territory of Russia.

- Russian troops delivered strikes at Ukrainian manpower and military hardware near the settlements of Daryino, Gogolevka, Melovoy and Nikolsky and in the western outskirts of Sudzha.

- Russian combat aircraft struck Ukrainian army reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukrainian army’s losses

- Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to more than 280 troops and 27 armored vehicles, including four tanks, it said.

Statements by local authorities

- The operational situation in the Kursk Region remains tense and local authorities have organized a system of rendering assistance to forced resettlers, acting Governor Alexey Smirnov said on his Telegram channel.

- The work to evacuate people in the Sudzha district proceeds during a lull in the Ukrainian army’s shelling, district head Alexander Bogachev told TASS.