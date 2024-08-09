Nicosia holds rally of solidarity with Kursk Region residents

NICOSIA, August 9. /TASS/. A rally of solidarity with the residents of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region attacked by the Ukrainian army was held on Friday night in Nicosia, Cyprus, near the Russian Embassy, a TASS correspondent reported.

The rally was organized by a group of activists with the participation of the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots of Cyprus. The rally participants created a symbolic composition out of icons, flowers, toys, candles and flags near the embassy fence.

The Kiev regime’s massive attack on the Kursk Region was launched on August 6. Air raid alerts have been repeatedly declared in the region. The local residents are being evacuated to several Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow Region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Battlegroup North together with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) intercepted the advance and breakthrough attempts of Ukrainian armed formations in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts. Since the onset of combat in the Kursk area, the Ukrainian army has lost up to 945 troops and 102 units of armored hardware, including 12 tanks and 17 armored fighting vehicles.