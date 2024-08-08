Russian army destroys Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region using loitering munitions

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in the Kursk Region using Lancet loitering munitions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Video monitoring data shows that Lancet loitering munitions destroyed a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, a Kazak armored vehicle, a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier and an infantry fighting vehicle in their firing positions," the statement reads.

The Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of Ukrainian armored equipment in a border area of Russia’s Kursk Region.