Ukraine used its last reserves to attack Russian border, senior Russian officer says

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The enemy used its last reserves to attack the Russian border in the Kursk Region, and these troops could be destroyed in the near future, said Major General Apty Alaudinov, a deputy chief at the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces.

"I think that in the coming days we will destroy these resources, the last reserves that the enemy had built up. In principle, perhaps, this is the situation for us, when through the destruction of these resources we will reach the finish line in the completion of <...> the special military operation. And hardly anyone will be able to stop us afterward. So let's all cool down. Let's grab some popcorn and calmly watch how our boys are destroying the enemy," the officer, who also commands the Akhmat special force unit, said in a video posted to Telegram.

On August 6, the Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. Russian air defenses shot down 26 drones over the region. An attempt to break through the state border was also prevented. The attacks left three people killed and 18 others wounded.