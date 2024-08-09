Additional group of rescuers dispatched to Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has sent an additional group of rescuers to the Kursk Region.

"Under a decision by Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov, in connection with the situation in the Kursk Region, which has been recognized as an emergency of federal scale, an additional group of forces and means of the Tula-based rescue center has been sent to the region," the ministry said.

The group consists of 80 rescuers and 13 pieces of equipment. Their task is to carry out the evacuation of the population to safe areas. The squad also includes bomb disposal specialists.