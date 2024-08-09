Russia’s Petrov finishes 4th at 2024 Olympics in men’s 1,000-meter canoe singles event

PARIS, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Zakhar Petrov finished 4th at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games competing on Friday in men’s 1,000-meter canoe singles event.

The Russian canoeist, who participates in the 2024 Olympics in France under a neutral status, clocked the distance in 3 minutes 45.28 seconds.

The gold in men’s 1,000-meter canoe singles race in Paris was won by Martin Fuksa from the Czech Republic, who finished the race with the new Olympic record of 3 minutes 43.16 seconds.

The silver went to Isaquias Queiroz from Brazil (3 minutes 44.33 seconds) and the bronze was clinched by Sergey Tarnovsky from Moldova with the result of 3 minutes 44.68 seconds.

Competing in the men’s canoe double 500-meter sprint event at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games on August 8, Petrov and his teammate Alexey Korovashkov also finished in 4th place.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed a team of 15 Russian athletes to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics as neutrals.

The Russian team’s lineup includes tennis players Daniil Medvedev, Pavel Kotov, Roman Safiullin, Yekaterina Alexandrova, Mirra Andreeva, Diana Shnider, Yelena Vesnina; canoeists Zakhar Petrov, Alexey Korovashkov, Olesya Romasenko; swimmer Yevgeny Somov; cyclists Tamara Dronova, Alyona Ivanchenko, Gleb Syritsa; and Anzhela Bladtseva, who competes in trampoline event.

IOC’s regulations against Russia

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board convened for a meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 19-20 and following the opening day it decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in the Parade of Athletes and also exclude them from the 2024 Olympics overall medal standings.

The IOC, however, ruled that Russian athletes, cleared to participate in the upcoming Olympics, would not have to sign anything denouncing their country’s special military operation in Ukraine.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.

The Swiss-based CAS registered on November 6, 2023 an appeal from the ROC against the IOC’s decision on the Russian governing Olympic body’s suspension.

The suspension means that the ROC cannot act as a national Olympic committee or receive financing from the Olympic movement. The IOC however reserved the right to clear Russian athletes to take part in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 as neutrals. Later, IOC President Thomas Bach said that Russian athletes should have no affiliation with the ROC if they want to compete at the Olympic Games.