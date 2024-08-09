UN Secretary General’s office mum on stance on Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region

UNITED NATIONS, August 9. /TASS/. UN Associate Spokeswoman Florencia Soto Nino could not give a clear answer about the organization’s stance with regard to the Kiev regime’s attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region.

"We're closely monitoring the development. I think while we gather this information, it might not be as quick as you would like, but at the same time we don't have a ground presence there to verify this," she said at a briefing replying to a journalist’s request to describe the UN’s stance on the matter. "We reiterate our call for all concerned to act responsibly and ensure the protection of civilians," she added.

A massive attack on the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army was launched on August 6. Air raid alerts have been repeatedly declared in the region. As a result of shelling and drone attacks, at least five residents were killed. According to the latest data, more than 60 people have been injured, including nine children. Fifty-five people have been hospitalized, including 12 in serious condition. The local residents are being evacuated to several Russian regions, including Moscow and the Moscow Region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Battlegroup North together with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) intercepted the advance and breakthrough attempts of Ukrainian armed formations in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts. Since the onset of combat in the Kursk area, the Ukrainian army has lost up to 945 troops and 102 units of armored hardware, including 12 tanks and 17 armored fighting vehicles.