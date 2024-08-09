Zaporozhye nuke plant intact after Ukrainian attack on host city

MELITOPOL, August 9. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) did not suffer damage in the Ukrainian military’s recent attack on its host city, according to a statement on the facility’s Telegram channel.

"The Zaporozhye NPP was not damaged in the Ukrainian armed forces’ attack on the city of Energodar. The plant continues to operate normally. All of its six energy units remain in the cold shutdown mode. There were no violations of the limits and conditions of safe operation of the nuclear power plant. Measures to ensure the ZNPP’s nuclear security are being fully implemented. The background radiation at the nuclear power plant, as well as in the sanitary protection zone and the surveillance area, remains normal," the statement reads.