Russia informs IAEA of discovering potential rocket fragments at Kursk nuke plant

VIENNA, August 9. /TASS/. Russia has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the situation at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in light of Ukraine’s attempted attack on the Kursk Region, Russia’s Permanent Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna said.

"On August 8, fragments and remnants - presumably, pieces of intercepted rockets - were discovered at the plant, including in the radioactive waste processing area. So far, there’s been no direct shelling of the town of Kurchatov, NPP or energy infrastructure facilities. However, the situation remains tense," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

The mission noted that "Ukraine’s reckless actions are threatening not only the Russian nuclear facility but also the entire global nuclear industry.".