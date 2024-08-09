IOC chief Bach calls on US to respect WADA’s anti-doping regulations

PARIS, August 9. /TASS/. President of the International Olympic Organization (IOC) Thomas Bach called on Friday on the United States to respect regulations stipulated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding all athletes.

"Respect for the supreme authority of WADA," the IOC chief stated speaking to journalists. "And we have been calling on everybody to respect this supreme authority as the IOC does."

"We have delegated our entire anti-doping system to ITA [the International Testing Agency] and CAS [the Court of Arbitration for Sport]," he continued. "ITA working under this supreme authority of WADA."

"We have full confidence in the work of WADA and have asked all the stakeholders involved in this public dispute to sit together and have a dialogue to come to a solution which ensures a fair competition and the fair treatment of all athletes of the world," Bach added.