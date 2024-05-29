Minsk hopes upcoming Budapest EU chairmanship to strengthen reason in Europe

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. Belarus hopes that Hungary’s EU chairmanship will help strengthen the healthy trends aimed at de-escalating tensions already building up in Europe, Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik said.

"Literally in a month Budapest will lead the European Union. It would be great if the upcoming Hungarian chairmanship could help strengthen healthy trends in European capitals. People are tired of confrontation, pressure and escalation. This does not bode well," he said following talks with his counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Minsk.

Citing the example of cooperation with Budapest, Aleinik said that "there are forces in Europe, and most importantly, leaders, who objectively assess the situation and understand that it is necessary to act in the interests of their state and people while in high public office."

The minister recalled that several "counterparties [of Belarus] have given up on the principles of normality and common sense while developing bilateral relations and international cooperation in general." "Unlike Hungary, which does not build fences instead of dialogue, creating restrictions for both our and their citizens. We find it hard to understand this. But it’s a fact," the top diplomat said. "As a result, the economy of these countries incurs serious costs, the population faces negative consequences, there is an escalation of the situation with unpredictable consequences. Everyone suffers," he pointed out.

"We understand the obligations of our partners and build our interaction on this basis," Aleinik emphasized. "Strange as it may sound, Belarus and Hungary today remain practically the only countries in Europe that actually adhere to the principles of civilized market relations," he said.

The minister underscored that "both Budapest and Minsk base their policies on the wishes and interests of the majority of their populations, not on orders from outside or in accordance with someone else's expectations." "And we respect our Hungarian partners, our friends, for this position," Aleinik concluded.