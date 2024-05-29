Budapest will not support EU sanctions against relations with Minsk — Foreign Ministry

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. Hungary will not support EU sanctions aimed at relations between Budapest and Minsk during discussions in the European Union, according to Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

"During the EU discussion on sanctions, we will not support decisions that will negatively affect Hungary and its economy or Hungarian-Belarusian cooperation," he said after a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik in Minsk.

Opening the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Aleinik thanked Hungary for active cooperation. "In the time that has passed since the last meeting of the Commission, despite the pressure of sanctions and negative trends in the global economy, we have managed not only to prevent a significant decrease in bilateral trade turnover, but also to ensure its positive dynamics this year - in January - March 2024 trade turnover increased by 105%," the Minister said.

Aleinik highlighted active interdepartmental cooperation in energy, agriculture, industry, sports, tourism, and education. "The interdepartmental cooperation program for 2023 has been virtually fulfilled by the parties," he added.