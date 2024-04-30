Majority of Germans against sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine — poll

BERLIN, April 30. /TASS/. The majority of Germans are against supplying long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, according to an opinion poll conducted by the Forsa Institute for the NTV television channel.

Thus, as many as 56% of the polled spoke against sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine while 37% favored such supplies. Notably, the number of those supporting this idea has considerably increased compared to March (28%). Supporters of The Greens party account for 63% of those who want Germany to supply Taurus’ to Ukraine while opponents of the idea are mostly supporters of Sahra Wagenknecht’s left-wing party and the right-wing Alternative for Germany.

The poll involved more than 2,000 respondents.

Ukraine has been asking Germany to supply Taurus missiles for quite a long time. These missiles are considered to be analogous to British Storm Shadows, which have already been delivered to Ukraine. However, Taurus’ range is longer than Storm Shadow’s, reaching 500 kilometers. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly rejected the idea of sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine. According to him, the effective use of these missiles requires the involvement of German military personnel, and this is precisely the line he does not want to cross.

This topic has been raised again after the United States decided to allocate another aid package to Ukraine. Nevertheless, Scholz continues to stick to his position, saying he is not planning to change his mind.