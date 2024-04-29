Hamas receives proposal to release 33 hostages in exchange to ceasefire — TV

NEW YORK, April 30. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas is considering a new proposal from Egypt on releasing 33 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, Egypt suggested releasing 33 hostages in exchange to a pause in combat. Israel helped craft the latest proposal "but has not fully agreed to" it, according to the news outlet.

The proposal consists of two phases, the first of which calls for 20 to 33 hostages to be released in exchange for the pause in hostilities.

The second phase is what sources described as the "restoration of sustainable calm," which is "a way to agree to a permanent ceasefire without calling it that.".