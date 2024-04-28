Pashinyan, Blinken discuss over phone Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

YEREVAN, April 28. /TASS/. Issues of Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement and the bilateral agenda were the focus of a phone call between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the press service of the Armenian government said.

"The sides discussed issues on the agenda of the Armenian-US relations, meeting held in Brussels on April 5, as well as the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process. Nikol Pashinyan expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations. The prime minster also stressed the importance of the implementation of the agreements that were reached in Brussels on April 5 and noted that these agreements were committed to paper in a press statement on the results of the meeting, which did not have any secret agenda," it said.

The Armenian prime minister "spoke positively about the process of the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and stressed that concerns of the residents of the villages of Voskepar, Kirants, and Berkaber of the Tavush Province were noted and everything will be done to address their legal concerns."

According to the press service, Pashinyan and Blinken noted the importance of the agreements that were reached during a four-side meeting in Prague on October 2022 in the context of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process. "The recognition of each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty on the basis of the Almaty declaration, as well as the delimitation and demarcation of the border open up the way for signing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan," it said.