Settlement proposal on Gaza to Hamas provides for release of 20-40 hostages — TV

CAIRO, April 27. /TASS/. A proposal on a settlement submitted to the radical Palestinian movement Hamas by the Egyptian side provides for the release of 20 to 40 hostages held by the radicals in the Gaza Strip, Al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya reported.

According to the TV channel, the proposal, coordinated by Cairo with the Israeli side, "provides for the transfer of 20-40 detained individuals in an exchange for a ceasefire in Gaza."

A source told the news outlet that the "agreement [between the Gaza radicals and the Israeli side] will be most likely reached in the next couple of days regardless of certain amendments."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.