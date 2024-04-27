{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Lukashenko invites South Africa’s Ramaphosa to visit Belarus

The Belarusian President noted that, in the three last decades, Minsk and Pretoria supported each other at multilateral platforms, developed trade, industrial and scientific cooperation, expanded the contacts between businessmen

MINSK, April 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko invited his south African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Belarus.

"Considering the great potential for further intensification of ties between Minsk and Pretoria in all kinds of areas, I reaffirm my readiness to receive you with a visit on our hospitable land to discuss the relevant cooperation issues and negotiate our joint plans for the future," Lukashenko said, congratulating Ramaphosa with South African national holiday - the Freedom Day, according to the presidential press office.

Lukashenko noted that, in the three last decades, Belarus and South Africa, who adhere to similar ideals and goals, supported each other at multilateral platforms, developed trade, industrial and scientific cooperation, expanded the contacts between businessmen. The Belarusian President wished Ramaphosa good health, longevity and new successes, and wished peace and prosperity to the people of South Africa.

