Baku cannot turn blind eye to France, India, Greece arming Armenia — President Aliyev

BAKU, April 23. /TASS/. Azerbaijan cannot simply stand by and watch as France, India, and Greece arm Armenia against it, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

"We cannot sit idly by while France, India, and Greece arm Armenia against us. They are doing this openly and demonstratively, obviously trying to prove something to us in this way. We cannot just sit back with our arms folded," he told a conference at ADA University.

According to Aliyev, the Azerbaijani side made this absolutely clear to the Armenian government and "the sides which are trying to take care of Armenia."

"If we see a serious threat to us, we will have to take serious measures," he warned.