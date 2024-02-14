Israeli troops assault cities of Ramallah, Qalqilya in West Bank

DUBAI, February 14. /TASS/. The IDF assaults carries out raids in West Bank cities of Ramallah and Qalqilya, Al Mayadeen reports.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli troops assault the outskirts of the medical complex in Ramallah, one of the largest medical institutions in Palestine.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel also strikes parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for bombardments originating from these countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.