Unresolved Palestinian problem impedes peace in region — expert

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The unsettled Palestinian problem is the main obstacle to the establishment of peace not only in the Middle East, but also globally, Vitaly Naumkin, the science doyen of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told the first session of the 13th Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club and the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"Today, the unsolved Palestinian problem is probably the main obstacle to the establishment of peace in the Middle East and around the world," he noted.

Naumkin emphasized that no one disputed the fact that the Palestinian problem was taking center stage.

"Whereas, perhaps, a year ago there were still some doubts that this problem is important for world, global security, and not just regional security, then today I think no one has such doubts anymore. It is quite obvious that the Middle East region is gaining a special significance, which concerns both global and regional players in one way or another," the expert added.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.