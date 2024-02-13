{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Unresolved Palestinian problem impedes peace in region — expert

Vitaly Naumkin emphasized that no one disputed the fact that the Palestinian problem was taking center stage

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The unsettled Palestinian problem is the main obstacle to the establishment of peace not only in the Middle East, but also globally, Vitaly Naumkin, the science doyen of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told the first session of the 13th Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club and the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"Today, the unsolved Palestinian problem is probably the main obstacle to the establishment of peace in the Middle East and around the world," he noted.

Naumkin emphasized that no one disputed the fact that the Palestinian problem was taking center stage.

"Whereas, perhaps, a year ago there were still some doubts that this problem is important for world, global security, and not just regional security, then today I think no one has such doubts anymore. It is quite obvious that the Middle East region is gaining a special significance, which concerns both global and regional players in one way or another," the expert added.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

Tags
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Russia has very negative attitude to Israel's intention to launch operation in Rafah — MFA
Mikhail Bogdanov noted that Russia had been in favor of a ceasefire from the very beginning of the upsurge in the conflict in the Middle East "in order to solve humanitarian issues as well to stop the further loss of human life"
Read more
Kiev worried over potential impact of Putin’s interview on Washington’s policy
It is noted that this interview can be seen as a kind of "audition" for Carlson, who may seek the office of the US vice president if Donald Trump wins the presidential election
Read more
Austria should get out from under Russian gas contracts — minister
The ministry will ask experts to analyze the economic impact of a potential exit from the contracts, Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Leonore Gewessler noted
Read more
Azerbaijani shelling kills two Armenian service members, Yerevan says
The Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani Armed Forces has left several more wounded in Armenia
Read more
Grossi forced to cut short visit to ZNPP due to Kiev's provocations — Russian mission
According to the note verbale, the Ukrainian side "refused to guarantee the ceasefire regime for the entire originally planned period of Rafael Grossi's stay"
Read more
Yerevan refutes Baku’s report of shelling in northeastern sector of border
There has been fighting in the southern sector of the border near Nerkin Hand since early morning
Read more
Russian economy on positive growth territory — IMF
IMF revised upward its forecasts for Russian GDP growth in the January update to the report on global economic growth prospects, Gita Gopinath noted
Read more
Russia imposes sanctions against 18 British citizens — Foreign Ministry
In addition, the ministry noted that the British strategy on the Ukrainian track, which leads to further escalation and casualties, "regularly gets reflected in cheeky remarks, filled with the sense of impunity, by British politicians and military establishment"
Read more
Musk decries 'insane censorship' over attempts to restrict Putin interview online
According to Malaysian journalist Ian Miles Cheong, the White House allegedly demanded that Meta "significantly restrict the distribution of the interview" on the Facebook platform
Read more
Donbass could have been back in Ukraine with Minsk agreements — diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya added that people in Donbass wanted to "speak the Russian language and honor the memory of those who liberated this land from Nazism", but Kiev "responded to their calls with violence and blood"
Read more
US' Harris says ready to ready to fulfill Biden’s duties if necessary
It is reported that Kamala Harris has got involved in increasingly serious and numerous duties, indulging the US Administration’s work, related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Read more
North Korea develops new guided projectile for MLRS — KCNA
The media pointed out that the new munitions "will qualitatively change the amount of rocket launchers" in the DPRK military
Read more
Russian forces advance near Verbovoye, Rabotino in Zaporozhye — official
Vladimir Rogov noted that Russian units captured three strongholds of the Ukrainian armed forces northeast of the village of Novoprokopovka in the Zaporozhye direction
Read more
Musk slams idea of preventing end to US aid to Ukraine as insane
He noted that if Trump decided to withdraw or pause support to Ukraine in order to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, the Democrats would be able to make it look like a violation of the law and launch an impeachment inquiry
Read more
Three of eight wounded Israeli hostages die in Gaza — Hamas
On Sunday, Hamas said that two Israeli hostages had been killed and eight more badly wounded as a result of Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip over the past four days
Read more
Russia to respond harshly to attempts to strip it of reserve ownership — Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, if Russian reserves indeed get used as a security, any people and funds that decide to buy such obligations, will become the first candidates to be subjected to Russia’s countermeasures, including financial and proprietary ones
Read more
Tucker Carlson takes swipe at Biden, calls him ‘nonconscious menace’
US journalist added that, after spending eight days in Moscow, he realized that Russia, while being the largest country in the world, is also "wildly diverse, linguistically, culturally, religiously"
Read more
FACTBOX: Moscow Zoo
The territory of the zoo is about 22 hectares, being the fifth largest zoo in Russia
Read more
Zvezda shipyard floats overhauled Ikrutsk nuclear submarine
The upgraded Irkutsk will carry over 30 hypersonic Zircon missiles and over 30 Phisik-2 torpedoes
Read more
US agrees to sell F-16 fighters to Turkey — President Erdogan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said earlier that he expected a decision on the fighter jets from the US Congress by February 10
Read more
Turkish president likens Israeli assault on Gaza to WWII Nazi atrocities
According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his country and other Muslim countries are sparing no effort to draw the attention of the global community to Israel’s crimes against humanity
Read more
Carlson says opposition from US authorities motivated him to interview Putin
"US government prevented me from doing it by spying on my text messages and leaking them to the New York Times, and that spooked the Russian government into canceling the interview," pointed journalist
Read more
Press review: Putin interview sparks buzz and new Finnish President Stubb to toe NATO line
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 12th
Read more
World of NATO supporters crumbling, they are ready for all-out war — French politician
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin "is making the entire NATO system infuriated, since it makes people listen to a story that differs from NATO propaganda and which they can’t tolerate", said Florian Philippot
Read more
Putin ready to compromise on Ukraine — US journalist Carlson
The US journalist said he spoke off the record with Putin after the interview but did not disclose what about
Read more
France delivers proposal to Lebanon aimed at ending hostilities with Israel
The French initiative particularly calls for fighters from Hezbollah's armed wing to withdraw ten kilometers from the border
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP ready to resume operation at any time — director
The ZNPP’s first director Vladimir Bronnikov, who took part in its launch ceremony back in 1984, stressed that the facility’s safety has always been the top priority for its personnel
Read more
Serbia's PM labels Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson as 'phenomenal'
Ana Brnabic congratulated Tucker Carlson for "bravely conducting" an interview with the Russian president
Read more
Russian troops advance near Ugledar as Ukrainian army decreases activity
According to the report, Russian forces retained the initiative in the south Donetsk area
Read more
Murmansk development to 2035 requires about 30,000 new specialists, expert says
"The modern economy requires human resources, and thus the cities in Russia need to be rebuilt to meet expectations of the people who create this modern economy," Grigory Solomin noted
Read more
Czech Republic can fully switch from Russian to Iraqi oil this year — portal
Russian oil is processed at an oil refinery in the town of Litvinov in the north-west of the Czech Republic
Read more
Yemen’s Houthis attack US ship in Red Sea — rebel spokesman
It is reported that two missiles were fired at the ship, but the crew was not injured
Read more
Russian national pleads guilty in US court to military export control violations
Kristina Puzyreva faces up to twenty years in prison
Read more
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
The source noted that Zircon missiles can be launched from universal launching platforms 3C14 which are also used for the Onyx and Caliber missiles
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine started in 2014, not in 2022, UN Assistant Secretary-General says
Miroslav Jenca added that the UN advocates a "fair and firm" peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and UN General Assembly resolutions
Read more
Kamaz CEO expects Russia's heavy truck sales to hit 110,00 in 2024
According to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, truck sales in Russia surged by 74% to 140,200 in 2023
Read more
Ukraine cannot win even with Western backing, US journalist Tucker Carlson says
Journalist noticed, "Ukraine doesn’t have the industrial capacity, neither does NATO or the United States"
Read more
Poland needs nuclear weapons to strengthen defense capabilities — general
Jaroslaw Kraszewski noted that the deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland was "a realistic scenario"
Read more
Starlink terminals fail to give Ukraine advantage over Russia — governor
"If earlier Starlink was mentioned in enemy propaganda as another miracle weapon, now there is practically no talk about it," Vladimir Saldo added
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
Kremlin hopes new Finnish president to maintain balance in relations with Russia
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow considers the election of the new president "a sovereign matter of the Finnish people"
Read more
Western reactions to Putin's interview with Carlson show 'medicine hit target' — Medvedev
A significant part of the two-hour conversation was devoted to the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's relations with the United States, NATO and the West in general
Read more
World not ready for new pandemic — WHO chief
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that mankind will sooner or later face a new unknown "X disease," for which the world needs to prepare itself now
Read more
Starlink terminals not officially supplied to or used in Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the system was not certified in Russia
Read more
Kiev deems dead fighters missing to avoid removing bodies from battlefield — Ukrainian POW
According to Andrey Lazarkevich, in the current situation Ukrainian servicemen prefer to surrender as prisoners of war
Read more
Armenian PM says has no authority to arrest Putin if he comes to his country
After 2018 Armenia has had extensive democratic reforms, Nikol Pashinyan said
Read more
Russia’s successful defense prompts NATO to review its strategy — magazine
Russian fortifications in southern and eastern Ukraine were the most extensive defensive works in Europe since the Second World War," The Economist wrote
Read more
Germans no longer see Russia as main threat — Munich Conference’s report
A similar change has occurred in the perception of security threats by the residents of the G7 countries
Read more
Baku reports shelling of Azerbaijani positions on border with Armenia
The Defense Ministry reported that "the Armenian Armed Forces attacked positions of the Azerbaijani Army from near Chinarly toward the settlement of Kokhanabi in the Tovuz district"
Read more
Macron postpones visit to Ukraine due to security considerations
Ukrainian diplomats were shocked by this decision, the Challenges business weekly noted
Read more
High-Precision Systems ups output eight times — press service
Alongside efforts to meet the production targets under the state defense order and upgrade products in line with the new requirements that have emerged in the process of the special military operation, the company has been conducting proactive research into future models of weapons and military equipment
Read more
Putin’s interview with Carlson sent message to international audiences — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that not everybody is willing to hear it
Read more
Pope watched Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson, head of Old Believers' Union says
"The Pope urges the West to listen to Putin and start negotiations with Russia without any preconditions," Leonid Sevastyanov stressed
Read more
Over 12,000 armed radicals killed in Gaza since October 7 — government spokesman
It is reported that four battalions are still operating in Rafah
Read more
Press review: Trump helps sink Ukraine aid bill, wins Nevada and Houthis not standing down
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 8th
Read more
Tickets for 2024 Games of the Future in Kazan in huge demand — Russian deputy PM
"This tournament will be broadcast by over 600 Russian and foreign companies," Dmitry Chernyshenko continued
Read more
Kremlin Spokesman reveals main goal of Putin’s interview for Carlson
The interview was viewed for over 150 million times on the X platform alone, said Dmitry Peskov
Read more
FSB finds secret files of Ukrainian intel services, cache of weapons in Mariupol
A grenade launcher, a machine gun and a rifle have been confiscated from the cache, while the secret files have been sent for analysis
Read more
West turns blind eye to Kiev's undermining of Minsk agreements — Russian diplomat
It is reported that Russia was bearing no obligations under the Package of Measures and all attempts to shift the responsibility onto Russia and present it as a party to the conflict were absolutely void
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed Ukraine’s French-made SAMP-T air defense system
The system was destroyed during strikes by Russian artillery, rocket forces and drones
Read more
Press review: Carlson interviews Putin in narrative snub and Kiev sacks army head Zaluzhny
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 9th
Read more
West keeps illegal hold on Russian fertilizers — Russian diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Africa Department Head Vsevolod Tkachenko, more than 96,000 metric tons of Russian fertilizers continue to be unlawfully held at Latvian, Estonian and Belgian ports
Read more
Putin’s interview with US journalist racks 150 mln views on X social network
The video was "liked" by more than 860,000 users
Read more
Iran seeks to fully exclude dollar payments from trade with Russia — Chamber of Commerce
Abdollah Mohajer Darabi noted that export volumes from Iran to Russia are estimated at $1.5-2 billion per year and can grow to $20-30 billion
Read more
Russian intelligence reports cases of Ukrainian elites switching over to Russian side
Sergey Naryshkin went on to say that such concerns from Moscow's opponents came up during discussions to appoint the West's new "special emissary" to Ukraine
Read more
Three Syrian soldiers wounded in terrorists’ drone attack in Latakia
Vadim Kulit also said that during the past day, six shelling attacks on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Russia’s non-oil and gas revenues up by almost 25% in 2023 — Putin
The head of state indicated that "the positive dynamics of the real sector and the confident work of business increase the stability of public finances"
Read more
India continues to be interested in Sakhalin-2 project — official
Pankaj Jain noted that India continues to look at opportunities to invest in Russia in terms of oil and gas assets
Read more
Russia ready to take Africa’s Ukraine settlement initiative into account — diplomat
According to Vsevolod Tkachenko, Russia appreciates the ambitions of various countries and international associations to contribute to resolving the Ukraine crisis
Read more
Western journalists complain about Putin refusing to be interviewed by anyone but Carlson
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour said that she has "been trying to interview President Putin every day for years"
Read more
Historical narratives in Putin’s interview with Carlson will find their audience — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that there is a large number of experts specializing in Ressia and there is a large number of historians
Read more
IIHF decides against reincorporating Russian team back into its competitions
According to the statement, the decision will also apply to the Belarusian team regarding the Final Olympic Qualification Round that will be played in August 2024
Read more
Putin’s interview attains its task of being heard in West — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that the global majority, i.e. those who are not the "global one percent" have an absolutely different attitude to our president."
Read more
Finland's newly elected president to continue support for Ukraine
Finland has supported Ukraine since 2022 on various levels, from humanitarian aid to military aid packages worth €1.8 billion
Read more
Russia-Africa foreign ministers’ meeting expected next fall — diplomat
"We plan to do so as part of a new regular mechanism for dialogue - a foreign ministers’ conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum," Vsevolod Tkachenko pointed out
Read more
EU approves legal basis for use of revenues from Russian frozen assets
"In addition, CSDs shall be prohibited from disposing of the ensuing net profits," the document reads
Read more
Finland has purely practical relations with Russia, no high-level contacts — president
Alexander Stubb said he does not see the Russian-Finnish relations improving any time soon
Read more
Ukrainian forces lose up to 240 troops in Donetsk area in 24 hours — Defense Ministry
The Russian army has taken more favorable positions near Donetsk in one day and also repelled 13 attacks by Ukrainian assault groups
Read more
Press review: EU tightens aid screws on shaky proxy Kiev and Russia may face oil price war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 7th
Read more
Progress MS-24 leaves ISS to be replaced by another cargo spacecraft
The spacecraft will burn in the atmosphere almost completely, and its remaining fragments will splash down in a non-navigable area in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean
Read more
Russian forces ready to confront Ukrainian drone troops in Zaporozhye area — governor
"We are not lagging behind: we are building excellent strongholds, supplying our battalions, our army is equipped with unmanned vehicles that are necessary for modern combat," Yevgeny Balitsky underlined
Read more
Accusing Russia of meddling in 'democratic processes' of EU absurd — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that the European Parliament, "which has become a citadel of EU plutocracy, bears the lion's share of responsibility for such a deplorable state of affairs"
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat explains to Israeli ambassador approaches to Ukraine
It is noted that the meeting was held at the initiative of the Israeli side
Read more
Lavrov, Valdai Club experts to discuss ways to resolve Middle East issue
The top Russian diplomat earlier pointed out that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was another example of a regional tragedy created by US policies
Read more
Russia submits to Canada extradition request for Ukrainian SS veteran Hunka — ambassador
The Russian Embassy is now waiting for the response from the Canadian Department of Justice, said Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov
Read more
What matters most is that Western leaders watched Putin’s interview with Carlson — Kremlin
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Russian media that "Scholz disobeyed US instructions not to watch the interview"
Read more
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
Read more
Russia to open diplomatic missions in more African countries, diplomat says
According to Vsevolod Tkachenko, Moscow is in talks with African countries to launch flights to new destinations
Read more
Russian diplomat says Ukraine being converted into international private military company
Rodion Miroshnik noticed that "Ukraine is simply being turned into a war machine expected to resist and create problems for Russia"
Read more
Peskov chooses not to comment on Trump’s NATO-Russia remarks
Dmitry Peskov stressed that he is the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Moldovan opposition politician blames president’s anti-Russian policy for colossal damage
The people of Moldova are completely disillusioned about the idea of accession to the EU, added Ilan Shor
Read more
Palestine sends letter to UNSC over Israeli strikes on Rafah
Palestinian Permanent Observer to the United Nations Riyad Mansour pointed out that Rafah was sheltering civilians who had fled their homes due to military activities
Read more
Share of friendly countries in Russia’s foreign trade surpasses 75% in 2023 — ICC Russia
According to Tatiana Monaghan, Russia "managed to refocus supplies from the West to the East fairly fast without serious losses"
Read more
West prepares to appoint 'viceroy' in Ukraine — intelligence director
According to Sergey Naryshkin, "a wide range of Russophobic-minded American and European politicians claim the role of such a de facto 'viceroy' of the West in Ukraine"
Read more
Yerevan accuses Baku of ongoing 'illegal aggression' against Armenia
According to Ambassador-at-Large at the Armenian Foreign Ministry Edmon Marukyan, two Armenian soldiers had been killed in an Azerbaijani attack
Read more
Putin describes Ukraine as artificial state
"We have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin's will," the Russian President said
Read more
Putin's interview with Carlson trending on X with over 102 million views
In the interview that lasted two hours and six minutes, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including the interviewer’s follow-up questions
Read more
Implementation of Minsk agreements was only way to reach peace in Ukraine — diplomat
"Kiev’s faithful and consistent implementation of the Minsk agreements was the only chance to bring peace to Ukraine," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Azerbaijan wipes out Armenian border outpost in retaliation for Armenian attack
Azerbaijan threatened "a more serious and resolute response" to any false flag operation in the future
Read more
Rejection of Russian gas requires creation of policy framework — OMV
Austria should find a way to get out of the deals brokered by its oil and gas holding OMV on the supply of Russian gas, Minister for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Leonore Gewessler said earlier today
Read more
US not cutting arms to Israel despite de-escalation promises — top Iranian diplomat
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian added that reaching a ceasefire would only be possible if the US demonstrated its desire for a ceasefire "in deeds, not in words"
Read more