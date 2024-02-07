Swedish prosecutors end investigation into Nord Stream pipeline blasts

STOCKHOLM, February 7. /TASS/. Swedish prosecutors close the preliminary investigation into explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

"The prosecutor closes the Swedish investigation concerning gross sabotage against Nord Stream. The conclusion of the investigation is that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply and that the investigation therefore should be closed," the statement reads.

The primary purpose of the investigation was to establish whether Swedish citizens were involved in the act and whether Swedish territory was used to carry it out, and "thereby risked damaging Swedish interests or Sweden's security," according to the document. "The investigation has now reached such a stage that the authorities have a clear view of the incident and that nothing has emerged to indicate that Sweden or Swedish citizens were involved in the attack which took place in international waters," the statement said.

Among other things, a large number of ship movements have been analyzed as part of the investigation, Public Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said. "Against the background of the situation we now have, we can state that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply," he noted.

The prosecutor refused to comment on "any suspected persons in the Swedish investigation" due to "the secrecy that prevails in international legal cooperation."