Israeli army says dozens of militants killed in Gaza Strip in past day

TEL AVIV, February 5. /TASS/. The Israeli military eliminated dozens of armed radicals in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"IDF troops are continuing to conduct targeted raids on Hamas terrorist targets in the central and northern Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the 401st and the Nahal brigades killed dozens of terrorists," the statement reads. "In western Khan Yunis, IDF troops continue to kill terror operatives in battles and conduct targeted raids on terrorist targets. Over the past day, the troops killed dozens of terrorists who ambushed the troops throughout the city," the army said.

"In Khan Yunis, IDF troops conducted targeted raids on terrorist targets and located weapons including AK-47 rifles, sniper rifles, grenades, and ammunition. The troops also killed ten terrorists using close-range fire and aerial support," the statement added.

In addition, "during IDF activity in Khan Yunis, an Israeli Air Force fighter jet struck a Hamas terrorist cell operating inside terrorist infrastructure, where the terrorists were preparing to attack IDF troops in a nearby structure with explosives."

"In the central Gaza Strip, a five-man terrorist cell operating near IDF troops was identified and promptly thwarted through a joint operation involving ground forces, the brigade's fire control center, aircraft, naval vessels, and tanks," the IDF noted.

"In another IDF activity, a terrorist carrying explosive devices near IDF troops was identified and struck by an aircraft. Secondary explosions were seen, which indicated explosive devices in his possession," the military said. "Furthermore, IDF missile boats struck terrorist infrastructure used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," the statement added.