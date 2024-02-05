Ukrainian authorities admit stagnation at front due to delays in arms supplies

ROME, February 5. /TASS/. Ukraine's leadership admits that the ground conflict with Russia has become stagnant due to delays in arms deliveries.

"As for the situation on the ground, stagnation is obvious, because there were delays in the supply of weapons, and this leads to mistakes," Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with the first channel of Italian state television RAI.

However, he positively assessed the operations at sea and noted that Ukraine needs not only ammunition, but also modern military equipment.

Vladimir Zelensky also considers it necessary to renew the entire administrative and management personnel of the country, not only in its military department.

"We need a reset and a new start <...>. This concerns not one person, but a group of managers and not only in the military sector," he said in an interview with the first channel of the Italian State Television RAI, answering a question about the possible resignation of the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny.