At least 13 people killed in US airstrikes in eastern Syria — report

CAIRO, February 3. /TASS/. At least 13 people were killed in US airstrikes on pro-Iran militias in eastern Syria, Al Hadath television reported.

That’s up from the previous tally of 10 fatalities.

The US has carried out four series of airstrikes on the positions of pro-Iran militias in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor. Bombardments targeted facilities in the desert Mayadin District and east of the town of Abu Kamal near the border with Iraq.

The US also attacked sites of pro-Iran groups in Iraq near the border town of Al-Qa'im.

US Central Command said the airstrikes on more than 85 targets were conducted against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force and affiliated militia groups.