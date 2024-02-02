US Senate to vote on border security, Ukraine package next week — majority leader

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. The Senate of the US Congress is expected to vote on a package bill that ties together aid to Ukraine and addressing border security next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"As for the timing of the vote, I plan to file cloture on the motion to proceed to the vehicle on Monday [February 5], leading to the first vote on the National Security supplemental no later than Wednesday [February 7]," he told reporters.

He said that the full text of of the national security supplemental will be published by the end of this week, "as early as tomorrow, no later than Sunday."

In his opinion, it will give senators plenty of time to familiarize themselves with the document and prepare for the vote.

Earlier House of Speaker Mike Johnson said the Senate has been discussing an unacceptable package deal, which pairs Ukraine aid with changes to migration and border policy, which would be "dead on arrival."

Nearly four months ago, the Washington administration sent a request to Congress for supplemental appropriations for the 2024 fiscal year, which began in the US on October 1, primarily to provide aid to Israel and Ukraine, as well as to counter China and Russia in the Asia-Pacific region. In total, the Biden administration is seeking about $106 billion for these purposes.

The fate of the request and alternative bills remains unclear. A number of Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate have recently spoken out against continued financial support for Kiev.