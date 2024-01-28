US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area six during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets, a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers, as well as an MQ-9 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle and an MQ-1 multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, six times during the day.".