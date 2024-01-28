Jordan says attacked US base is located in Syria

BEIRUT, January 28. /TASS/. Jordan has refuted US President Joe Biden’s statement that US forces were attacked in Jordan’s territory.

"The US [military] base that came under an attack is located outside Jordan," Jordanian Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin told the Al Mamlaka television channel.

According to Miibaidin, the base is located in Syria’s al-Tanf area near the border with Jordan.

Earlier in the day, the White House released President Biden’s written statement saying that on January 27 "three U.S. service members were killed—and many wounded—during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border."

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said earlier that three US soldiers had been killed and at least had been wounded in a drone attack on a US base in northern Jordan.