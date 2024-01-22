Israel offers to stop hostilities in Gaza for 2 months in exchange for release of hostages

WASHINGTON, January 22. /TASS/. Israel offered Hamas to stop the hostilities in the Gaza Strip for two months under the condition of release of all Israeli hostages, Axios reported, noting that the offer was made via Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries.

According to unnamed Israeli officials, the offer comprises a "multi-stage deal, which includes the release of all hostages held in Gaza." The report underscored that the offer does not imply the end of the war. According to the Israeli side, Hamas currently holds over 130 hostages.

The report says that Israeli officials expect an answer from Hamas, but remain optimistic about achieving progress in the following days. The first stage of the deal implies the release of women, men aged above 60 and hostages in severe conditions. The following stages will include the release of servicemen, men aged under 60 and the handover bodies of deceased hostages. In exchange, Israel will release detained Palestinians.

The Jewish state also will relocate some forces, with withdraw from the main settlements in the Gaza Strip and will allow gradual return of Palestinian civilians to some areas.

Axios underscores that representatives of Qatar and Egypt have been trying to overcome the disagreements between the fighting sides for weeks in order to achieve a deal. US officials told Axios reporters that the achievement of such deal is probably the only way that will lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.