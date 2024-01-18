French politician demands canceling plans for supplying artillery to Kiev

PARIS, January 18. /TASS/. The leader of France’s Patriots party, Florian Philippot, has demanded abandoning the deliveries of Caesar self-propelled artillery pieces to Ukraine.

"Complete madness. France will produce dozens of Caesar howitzers for Ukraine’s [President Vladimir] Zelensky. Each costs 5 million euros, which will total 390 million euros," Philippot noted on his page in the social network X.

He stressed that this is happening "at a time when Ukraine is being defeated."

The politician emphasized that "such spending is particularly unacceptable at a time when French hospitals are underfunded."

Nexter will produce 78 Caesar howitzers for Ukraine. Kiev will pay for 6 of them itself, while Paris will finance the delivery of 12 more. It is planned that the funds for the remaining 60 howitzers will be provided by the members of the "artillery coalition", which was established on January 18 and includes about 50 countries.