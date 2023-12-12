Canada adds another 30 individuals to sanctions lists — document

OTTAWA, December 12. /TASS/. Canada’s authorities have extended Russia’s sanctions list by adding another 30 individuals, according to documents released on the website of the Canadian foreign ministry.

Restrictions have been imposed against persons who participated in elections on territories that were previously part of Ukraine, which joined Russia, in the Kherson Region in particular, which Ottawa believes were held illegally, the documents said. Member of the United Russia faction in the Kherson Region’s Duma Tamerlan Tsalikov was blacklisted among others.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly noted that the country will never acknowledge new Russian regions as part of the Russian Federation.