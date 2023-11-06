Putin expected to make official visit to Kazakhstan on November 9

ASTANA, November 6. /TASS/. Kazakhstan expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to make an official visit to Astana on November 9, the office of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a statement.

"On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to Astana on November 9, 2023, at the invitation of the head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two countries’ leaders are expected to hold talks, discussing pressing issues related to Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership," the statement reads.

In addition, the two presidents will take part in the 19th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum via videoconference.

The previous forum was held in Orenburg, Russia, in November 2022.

Moscow has not yet announced the date of the Russian president’s visit to Kazakhstan.