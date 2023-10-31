Israeli military assault Gaza from five directions — TV

RABAT, November 1. /TASS/. The Israeli armed forces have launched an assault on the Gaza Strop from five directions, the Al Arabiya television channel reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, fierce fighting between the Israelis and the Palestinians broke out in the north of the Gaza Strip and near the Erez Crossing, also known as the Beit Hanoun Crossing.

No casualties have been reported at this point.

Al Arabiya also reported that the ongoing assault of Israel’s ground forces was accompanied by air strikes and artillery shelling.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

On October 27, the IDF’s chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, announced the expansion of Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza.