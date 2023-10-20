US sending ATACMS to Kiev indicates US ambitions to escalate — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The United States’ recent move to secretly supply Ukraine with ATACMS missiles indicates Washington’s ambitions to escalate the Ukraine conflict further, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesperson Alexey Zaitsev told a regular news briefing.

"News came on October 17 that the United States recently sent the ATACMS long-range missile to Ukraine," the Russian diplomat said, referring to a report by The Wall Street Journal. "By sending such weapons to Nazi Ukrainians, Washington demonstrated again its own ambitions to escalate the conflict further, without even thinking about what devastating consequences their actions may cause," he added.

According to Zaitsev, the Biden administration is clearly driven by a desire to prevent a Ukrainian defeat. "This shows once again the reluctance on the part of the US and the US-led [Kiev] regime to work toward resolving the crisis with political and diplomatic means," he said.

Supplying Ukraine with increasingly powerful weapons is a hostile move that can neither change the situation on the battlefield nor harm Russia’s ability to achieve its goals in the special military operation, the diplomat concluded.