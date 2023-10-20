Human Rights Watch sees double standards in lack of Western reaction to Israel in Gaza

NEW YORK, October 20. /TASS/. Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Western states of hypocrisy and double standards amid a lack of criticism of Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip, Tom Porteous, the deputy program director at the international NGO, said in a statement that was released on HRW’s website.

According to Porteous, while the United States and European countries denounced Russia’s actions in Ukraine, there was no clear condemnation of Israel’s cruelty in Gaza. "The reaction from Washington and - with a few exceptions - from European capitals to Israel’s actions in Gaza since October 7 has been muted," the activist wrote, commenting on the damage done to civilians in Gaza from the Israeli siege and bombardment. He described the West’s hypocrisy and double standards as "flagrant and obvious."

The new escalation of hostilities in the Middle East broke out on October 7, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Israel ordered a total siege of the Gaza Strip and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank of the Jordan River as well.