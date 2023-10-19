US servicemen injured in drone attack at At-Tanf military base in Syria

BEIRUT, October 19. /TASS/. Several US servicemen sustained injuries "that do not require hospitalization" after the US military base in Syria’s At-Tanf was attacked by three drones, US Central Command (CENTCOM) representative told Al Jazeera.

According to Iraq’s Shafaq News, the ‘Islamic Resistance in Iraq’ movement, which includes Shia militants who previously fought against Islamic State terrorists, took responsibility for the attack.

Representative of the US command in Iraq confirmed to the website that three drones attacked the military base, with two drones downed by ground-to-air fire.

On October 18, militants of the Iraqi wing of the Hezbollah Shia militia fired rockets at a US military base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor Province. On the same day, representative of the US Central Command told Shafaq News that drone attacks were repelled at the Ayn-el-Assad Air Base in Iraq’s Anbar Province and at the Harir Air Base in Erbil. No details of these attacks were provided.