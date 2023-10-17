White House confirms delivering to Kiev ATACMS missiles with range of 165 km

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. The US administration has delivered to Ukraine ATACMS tactical missiles with a range of up to 165 km, the White House’s National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States recently provided Ukraine with a type of ATACMS capable of ranging out to 165 km," she said.

"We believe this will provide a significant boost to Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities without risking our military readiness," the spokesperson added.