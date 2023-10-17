Netanyahu tells Putin that Israel will not stop until it destroys Hamas’ capabilities

TEL AVIV, October 17. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Israel will not stop its operation in the Gaza Strip until it destroys Hamas' military and government capabilities, according to the Israeli prime minister’s office.

Netanyahu spoke with Putin on Monday evening and "made it clear that Israel was attacked by vile and cruel murderers and has gone to war determined and united, and it won’t stop until it destroys the military and government capabilities of Hamas," his office said in a statement.

The Kremlin said earlier on Monday that Putin and Netanyahu spoke about the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Russian president expressed sincere condolences to the next of kin of the killed Israelis, and stated his strong disapproval and condemnation for any actions that make victims out of civilians, including women and children, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian president updated the Israeli prime minister about Moscow’s moves to help normalize the situation in the region, prevent further escalation of violence and avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Israel was informed about the highlights of the phone calls that Putin held with the Palestinian, Egyptian, Iranian and Syrian leaders on Monday.

Putin also said Russia is ready to help with a diplomatic settlement of the conflict, according to the Kremlin.