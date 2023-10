NEW YORK, October 15. /TASS/. The ground operation of Israel in the Gaza Strip will be postponed by several days because of cloudy weather that would complicate capabilities of Israeli pilots and drone operators to support land forces from the air, The New York Times reports, citing sources in the Israel Defense Forces.

The ground operation is expected to start in coming days, sources said. It can become the largest land operation of Israel since the conflict between Israel and Lebanon in 2006.